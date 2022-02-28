The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announced plans to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Resort in 2023, partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to develop and manage the facility.
A Monday announcement says the Tribes expect the resort to create 50 full-time jobs and another 80 part-time jobs during the six-month busy season. Year-round, the resort will likely support 15 full-time jobs and more than 20 part-time employees.
The Warm Springs tribal council approved funding of $4.58 million to bring back the Kah-Nee-Ta Village and expand the hot springs in the recreational pool areas and motel, teepee, and RV lodging areas.
The lodge at Kah-Nee-Ta is not part of the reopening plan at this point. Like the Village, it has been shuttered since 2018.
The tribe will spend $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair the wastewater system that serves Kah-Nee-Tah and the local community.
The tribes developed the Kah-Nee-Ta Village as a day-use area with an Olympic-size swimming pool and limited hot spring soaking in the early 1960s.
The tribes closed the resort in September 2018, laying off 146 employees. At the time of closing, the resort's general manager, Marie Kay Williams, told employees they were looking for a pathway to financing.
"However, with no lease in place the resort cannot continue operating below a self-sustaining level. (Closing) is necessary to ensure we protect any further risk to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs," she said at the time.
Charles Jackson, tribal elder, former tribal executive and former Kah-Nee-Ta employee, will be pleased to see the Village reopen.
"In the early 1960s, our visionary tribal leaders saw the opportunity to develop a unique tourist attraction and put the Warm Springs Reservation on the map as a major destination," recalls Jackson. "My first real wage earning jobs as a youth were maintenance kid and lifeguard at Kah-Nee-Ta. Credit goes to the current Tribal Council and other members of the local community for their support and decision to restore this Oregon landmark, create local jobs for our tribal youth, and begin to rebuild the reservation's economy devastated by the COVID pandemic."
Mt. Hood Skibowl, working with the Warm Spring Economic Development Corporation, created a multiphase plan for the Kah-Nee-Ta property.
"Tribal Council directed us to focus on the first phase of the plan to open and breathe new life into the Kah-Nee-Ta Village," said Jim Souers, executive director of the economic development council. "This phase brings the family-style Village back to life while returning it to what it has always been, a place that contributes to the wellness of those who experience its natural mineral hot spring water."
Kirk Hanna, owner and president of Mt. Hood Skibowl, said, "We are excited to be part of the relaunch of the Kah-Nee-Ta Village to promote the cultural heritage and bring visitors back to experience the natural healing power of the hot springs, which dates back 10,000 years ago.
"In addition, the Village will provide employment opportunities to the community, contributing to the Warm Springs economy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.