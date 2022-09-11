More than 19,500 plastic ducks landed in the Deschutes River Sunday afternoon with a big whoosh, marking the return of the Great Drake Park Duck Race.

The race, a fundraiser for several local charities and organized by the four Bend Rotary Clubs, had been on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

69094
Dumping plastic into the river is an old timey idea that needs to go away. The BPRD's concern for the river environment is severely lacking.

