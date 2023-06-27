Tree well warning sign

In this 2019 Bulletin file photo, a sign warns skiers and snowboarders of the dangers of tree wells and the potential of snow suffocation at the top of the Northwest Express Chair at Mt. Bachelor ski area.

 Bulletin file photo

A Deschutes County jury concluded that Mt. Bachelor ski area, and its parent company Powdr Corp., were not negligent in the $15 million wrongful death suit of snowboarder Alfonso Braun, 24, of Bend.

Braun was one of two people who died in tree wells on the mountain on the same day, March 2, 2018. Nicole Panet-Raymond, 18, of Portland, also died when she fell in a tree well that day.

