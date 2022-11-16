Ian Cranston testifies (copy)
Buy Now

Ian Cranston demonstrates holding his gun when asked to do so by the prosecuting attorney while testifying during his murder trial on Nov. 9 at the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

Ian Mackenzie Cranston was found not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., an unarmed Black man, in downtown Bend in September 2021.

A 12-person jury in the Deschutes County Circuit Court returned the verdict Wednesday, bringing an end to one of the most highly anticipated trials the county has seen in years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(1) comment

KJ54
KJ54

Sounds fair. This concealed carry thing has gone too far. People who think they are in danger all the time can use their guns a little too loosely.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.