Ian Mackenzie Cranston was found not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., an unarmed Black man, in downtown Bend in September 2021.
A 12-person jury in the Deschutes County Circuit Court returned the verdict Wednesday, bringing an end to one of the most highly anticipated trials the county has seen in years.
The jury also found Cranston guilty on lesser charges of second-degree manslaughter, assault and the unlawful use of a weapon.
The jury of six men and six women, all of whom are white, began deliberations Tuesday afternoon and returned with its decision nearly 24 hours later.
Cranston, 28, of Redmond, asserted he shot and killed Washington, 22, in self-defense during a fight between them outside the Capitol Bar on Sept. 19, 2021. The shooting happened after Washington complimented Cranston's girlfriend outside the bar.
Washington punched Cranston twice and his friend, Tyler Smith, once after a shouting match. Cranston then pulled out his handgun, stood for 30 seconds, took aim and fired.
The trial sparked protests across Bend and reached headlines across the country due to the simmering racial tensions surrounding the case.
When the verdict was read by Judge Beth Bagley on Wednesday, Cranston looked straight ahead, showing little emotion.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel released a statement after the verdict.
“This verdict does not provide Ms. Roberson what she ultimately wants, but hopefully knowing that the residents of Deschutes County valued Barry’s life provides her some comfort moving forward,” Hummel said.
Cranston will be sentenced on Nov. 28.
After the verdict was announced a crowd of about 30 people outside the courthouse began chanting "Barry Washington, Barry Washington" and "Black lives matter, black lives matter."
Concern over public reaction prompted Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson to state on Twitter: “The Cranston trial has concluded with a verdict. I have the utmost confidence in the criminal justice system. I support peaceful protests but breaking the law will not be tolerated. Those who break the law will be held accountable.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Sounds fair. This concealed carry thing has gone too far. People who think they are in danger all the time can use their guns a little too loosely.
