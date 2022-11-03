For the first time, a jury heard Thursday from both sides in the trial of Ian Cranston, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of Barry Washington Jr.

In the trial’s opening statements, prosecutors argued the case stemmed from Cranston’s pride, which they said was wounded first when Washington hit on Cranston’s fiancee that night, and later when Washington punched Cranston twice in the face in a fight outside the bar before Cranston shot Washington in the early morning of Sept. 19, 2021.

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

