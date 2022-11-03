For the first time, a jury heard Thursday from both sides in the trial of Ian Cranston, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of Barry Washington Jr.
In the trial’s opening statements, prosecutors argued the case stemmed from Cranston’s pride, which they said was wounded first when Washington hit on Cranston’s fiancee that night, and later when Washington punched Cranston twice in the face in a fight outside the bar before Cranston shot Washington in the early morning of Sept. 19, 2021.
“Of all the deadly sins, pride has been called the worst,” prosecutor J. Michael Swart told jurors. “It’s been called the worst because, as we know, pride leads to all the other deadly sins. In this case, it led to murder.”
Washington later died during surgery at St. Charles Bend.
“Barry Washington died on that operating table all alone,” Swart said, “all because he wounded some man’s pride.”
Cranston’s defense attorney, Kevin Sali, painted a picture for jurors of a moment where Cranston had to defend himself against a much larger man who was attacking him and his friend as his fiancee stood by, following persistent attempts by this man to hit on her at the bar.
“When Ian Cranston finally fired a single shot at the man who was attacking him, who wouldn’t stop, he was doing something that the law clearly, absolutely and unequivocally allowed him to do,” Sali said. “The situation that Ian Cranston was in that night was one that he did not create, and when he did defend himself, it was something he never wanted to do.”
The case has sparked heightened regional attention due to the race of the killer and victim: Washington was Black and Cranston is white.
Protesters have marched through the streets and filled Bend City Hall on Wednesday night, calling for justice for Washington. Meanwhile, the case has caught the statewide attention among racial justice advocates amid an ongoing national reckoning around racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it “is aware of the public’s interest in the process and future outcome of this trial” and will have “additional personnel in the courthouse throughout the duration of the trial.”
“While respecting the right to peacefully protest, DCSO will be monitoring activities inside and outside of the courthouse and will hold those accountable that choose to break the law,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said.
But not once was the race of either individual mentioned by either the defense or prosecution on Thursday. Instead, the case hinges on a simple question: Was Cranston justified under Oregon law to use deadly force against Washington during the fight?
The jurors heard from the prosecution, which told them that Cranston brought a “gun to a fistfight” and displayed a “disproportionate amount of force.”
The prosecution called Cranston’s action unjustified under state law, unreasonable based on the circumstances of the fight and unsupported because of the shifting stories of those involved.
Sali argued that, when Cranston fired a single shot into Washington’s torso, “he was doing something that the law absolutely allowed him to do.”
Jurors got their first glimpse at videos taken at different angles from businesses outside and around the Bend bar at the time of the fight and ensuing shooting. This case will depend heavily on these videos, most of which have no audio.
Thursday offered no significant new details in the case. Jurors heard basic facts that have been largely reported in various news articles and disclosed in court proceedings over the past year.
But the emotional toll inside the courtroom is clear. Family members and loved ones of Washington either broke into tears or walked out of the courtroom multiple times on Thursday.
The trial continues Friday.
