A jury Friday found Jeremy Christian guilty of the first-degree murders of two men and the attempted first-degree murder of a third man on a rush-hour MAX train in Portland.
Jurors deliberated about 11 hours over two days before reaching the unanimous verdicts in the deaths of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Ricky Best, 53, and the serious wounding of Micah Fletcher, then 21, on May 26, 2017. Christian stabbed all three in the neck on the Green Line train as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center about 4:30 p.m. that Friday.
Jurors found Christian guilty of second-degree intimidation — a hate crime — for threatening to harm two teenage girls on the train. One girl is African American and the other an immigrant from Somalia wearing a hijab. Christian was ranting about Muslims, Christians and Jews dying, spoking of beheadings and shouting “Go home, we need American here!”
Jurors also found Christian guilty of second-degree intimidation, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing for throwing a Gatorade bottle that hit the eye of Demetria Hester the night before on May 25, 2017. Hester, who is African American, said she told Christian to stop after he began shouting while riding a Yellow Line train “that he was a Nazi, that he hated all Muslims, blacks, Jews.”
In all, Christian was found guilty of 12 counts by unanimous votes from the jury on each count. The other crimes included the first-degree assault of Fletcher and unlawful use of a weapon and menacing against another passenger, Shawn Forde, when Christian stormed off the train. Christian pointed his knife at Forde and asked if anybody else wanted some. Christian then fled the transit center and was arrested about a mile away, thanks in part to passengers who followed him and notified police of his location.
The verdict was announced at shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to a packed courtroom, with victims and victims’ relatives filling one side. They included Fletcher, Hester and Forde, as well as relatives of Namkai-Meche and Best. Christian’s mother sat on the other side of the courtroom.
Fletcher sat with his eyes closed as the verdicts were read. Tears streamed down Hester’s face. Some members of the dead men’s families cried.
Christian had no audible reaction. Nine deputies were in the room to provide security.
Although a 12-0 verdict was required to reach valid guilty verdicts on the murder charges, verdicts of at least 10-2 were necessary for convictions on the remaining charges, including the intimidation and menacing charges that are misdemeanors.
The jury is made up of five women and seven men. One juror is black, the rest appear to be white.
A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled yet. But jurors will return to the courtroom Tuesday and Wednesday to make certain findings about who Christian is as a person and his crimes. That will help the judge determine the sentence Christian will receive.
Under Oregon’s 2019 first-degree murder law, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht has two options: She could sentence Christian to “true life,” meaning he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison with no possibility of release, or she could sentence him to life in prison with a 30-year minimum.
But in the case of the latter, the judge could order that Christian serve two consecutive 30-year minimum terms, for a total of at least 60 years. On top of that, she could add another 7 ½ years for attempted murder and possibly several years more for the other charges.
If the judge sentences Christian to consecutive sentences, he could be more than 100 years old before he’s eligible for release. He was 35 at the time of the stabbings.
The attack — and the moments before and after — were all caught on transit surveillance video and videos recorded by passengers using their cellphones, offering jurors and the greater public a view of precisely what unfolded on the train. The existence of such footage is highly unusual in a murder case.
The videos show Christian ranting for at least 6 minutes before he pulled out his nearly 4-inch knife and used it.
Christian’s crimes deeply traumatized commuters who witnessed the carnage. More than a dozen testified during the trial, which spanned 15 days of court over a four-week period. Many said at first they thought a fist-fight had broken out on the train, then they saw blood pouring from the men. Some said they tried futilely to help Best, who was declared dead on the train, and Namkai-Meche, who died on an ambulance on the way to the hospital.
One man held a child’s jacket and a baby blanket to Fletcher’s neck and helped him call his mother.
