Jurors returned verdicts Thursday on various sentencing enhancement factors that could influence Jeremy Christian’s prison sentence.
Christian was convicted last week on 12 counts, primarily related to a stabbing attack on a Portland MAX train in 2017 when Christian killed two men and attempted to kill a third.
Though Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Albrecht has not yet scheduled a sentencing hearing for Christian, the jury’s decision Thursday could influence the sentence she eventually gives him.
Jurors were asked to answer “yes” or “no” to the following sentencing factors for each of Christian’s felony convictions:
- The probability is high that the defendant cannot be rehabilitated.
- The defendant’s crimes were precipitated by his unreasonable racial and religious bias.
- The defendant demonstrated no remorse for his acts.
- The defendant’s acts demonstrated his callous disregard for the value of human life.
- The defendant is likely to commit future acts of violence.
- The defendant was at least 18 years of age at the time the murders were committed.
The jury unanimously answered “yes” to every sentencing factor, indicating they did not find Christian remorseful or capable of rehabilitation.
Christian could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. At minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
