The Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will reopen starting Monday, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District.
Advanced registration will be required to participate in fitness classes, lap swim and other activities. They will be held with limited capacity to follow the state's "high risk" category guidelines.
There will be 43 fitness and water fitness classes offered weekly as well as lap swim, cycle on your own and fitness center access, according to the district. People can register online beginning at noon on Thursday, at www.bendparksandrec.org/juniperreservations.
For safety reasons, staff and visitors will have separate entrances to the facility, according to the district. All visitors must enter through the south side of the building off NE Franklin Avenue and NE 7th Street.
Starting Monday, hours will be 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekend.
The Larkspur Community Center, which includes the Bend Senior Center, may open as early as April 1 if Deschutes County remains lower than "extreme risk" on the state's framework, according to the district.
