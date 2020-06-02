The Bend Park & Recreation District will reopen the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center starting Monday.
Fitness classes and activities will require advanced reservations to participate in all activities.
The fitness center, FIT studio, group exercise rooms and outdoor exercise spaces will be open. Pools, saunas, showers and the steam room will remain closed.
People can register online beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
After the facility reopens, the online system can accept reservations up to seven days in advance for a day and time at the fitness center.
Fitness center sessions will be available in 80-minute increments throughout the day. There will be a 10 minute transition time between sessions to allow for cleaning.
The district has made several changes to ensure physical distancing, according to a park district press release.
Fitness Center equipment has been rearranged to provide adequate spacing. One-way traffic flow patterns have been established to minimize congestion.
New cleaning procedures will also close the facility for one hour on longer days to complete a mid-day cleaning, and air circulation systems have been re-programmed to circulate 100% outside air.
Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will close on Sundays and have new hours for the rest of the week:
• Monday to Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m.
• Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, visit bendparksandrec.org/juniperreservations.
