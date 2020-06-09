Juniper Swim & Fitness Center in Bend welcomed back guests Monday after being closed for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To maintain physical distance and allow for time in the day to sanitize the facility, the Bend Park & Recreation District established a reservation system to limit the number of people inside at one time.
This week, 430 reservations have been made for fitness classes and gym time, said Sue Glenn, the park district’s recreation services manager
Some classes are already meeting capacity.
“It’s a real personal decision to come back,” Glenn said. “We’ve missed everybody, and we’re psyched we have a strong reopening this week.”
With Deschutes County getting the go-ahead to move into Phase 2 reopening, the district is now also working on reopening pools, which still remain closed.
Glenn said the plan is to restrict lap swimming to one person per lane, and have a one-way walking pattern to keep from crowding. As with fitness classes, people will have to reserve time in the pool online.
Before pools can open, the district has to hire back lifeguards who were laid off, finalize a plan for how to regulate open-swim sessions and make a decision on whether to open locker rooms for showering, Glenn said.
Monitoring capacity and figuring out how to sanitize in between showering is a challenge, Glenn said.
Glenn said more should be announced about opening pools at the end of the week.
“A lot of dedicated swimmers have been waiting,” she said.
