After months of public backlash, the city of Bend is no longer considering putting managed outdoor homeless shelters at Juniper Ridge or off Ninth Street.
City Councilor Megan Perkins announced the decision in a council meeting Wednesday. The two locations, which were pitched as possible locations for managed outdoor homeless shelters last fall, drew ire from several in the community, with a protest even being staged at one point in downtown Bend.
The primary concern of residents who were against the Ninth Street proposal was its proximity to schools. For the Juniper Ridge site, concerns ranged between proximity to residential homes, proximity to a park and its distance from transportation options.
Perkins said the decision was motivated by the number of concerns the council received, as well as by input from Central Oregon Villages, the nonprofit organization proposing two different homeless shelter projects.
Perkins said she feels a sense of loss because she doesn’t want any more delays on getting shelter for unhoused people, but that part of the job is also listening to the voice of the community.
“As a city councilor, I have to balance the comments and the input that I get from the community for what I think is right for the community as a whole,” Perkins told The Bulletin. “Taking those two sites off the table doesn't mean we are not moving forward with our plans to build as many shelters as we can and get people off the streets.”
There are significant challenges at both of the former sites, said Jim Porter, Bend’s former police chief and board president of Central Oregon Villages.
At Juniper Ridge, the lack of transportation options and utility infrastructure made the site logistically difficult, Porter said.
At Ninth Street, the challenges were not related to logistics. Instead, it’s perception, Porter said.
“Despite the fact our plan called for the location for people who posed no threat at all, there was a possibility (the Ninth Street site) was so tainted and scrutinized there was not an opportunity for success," Porter said.
In January, the organization went public with two proposals for outdoor managed shelters: One focused on serving unhoused, older women and one a micro village shelter.
He said the challenge the city and the nonprofit need to overcome is being able to provide information to the public that explains how managed camps are part of the solution to addressing unmanaged homeless camps.
Moving forward, Porter said the group is focusing its efforts on the third site proposed by the city last year. The land is owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation and sits between Third Street and U.S. Highway 97 near Murphy Road. It’s closest neighbor is a Les Schwab Tire Center.
Porter said the location is ideal because it has access to a bus line, reasonable access to utilities, and there is a fence on two sides of it already.
"There is a significant buffer between a proposed village and residential areas, which we would hope provides a degree of safety and alleviate a lot of people’s concerns,” Porter said.
Porter said the organization also hopes to work with the city to find additional locations in addition to the site by Les Schwab Tire Center before next winter.
There is also timing to consider, Porter said. The organization’s grant money requires at least some of the money to be spent by June 1. It’s unclear what happens to the money if a project isn’t in the works by then, Porter said.
“There is a degree of urgency to this,” he said.
Perkins said the council didn't anticipate how little the community had discussed homelessness and shelters as a topic before last year, and that if she were to go back in time she would have approached communication about it differently.
"Looking back, I think that's something we could have done a better job of,” Perkins said. “This is a new thing for our community, and we can't expect everyone to be on board when there are a lot of questions and a lot of fears."
