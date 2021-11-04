A portion of Juniper Ridge may become the site of a managed outdoor homeless shelter, as well as a hub for homeless services.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council showed interest in including a 1-acre parcel of land off 18th Street as a potential option for the city’s growing homeless population.
An outdoor shelter could range from a place for people to legally and safely park their vehicles or pitch tents, with amenities like portable toilets, to a more formal village with tiny homes.
There was also interest from some councilors for the land to be used by homeless-related organizations to coordinate and provide their services.
The hope is to get something running as soon as possible, said Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell, though realistically that will likely be the beginning of next year.
“We feel a huge urgency to take action with winter approaching,” she said. “Also, the current situation of inaction that goes back a long time isn’t working for anyone.”
The idea to consider Juniper Ridge as a site comes as the city searches for as many suitable locations as possible for managed homeless camps to help provide safer options for Bend’s homeless population.
Earlier this year, two other locations were announced as potential options — one piece of city-owned land off Ninth Street and one piece of Oregon Department of Transportation-owned land between Third Street and U.S. Highway 97 near Murphy Road.
The city is currently in the process of requesting homeless shelter or safe parking proposals from homeless service providers. These proposals will outline plans for a managed outdoor shelter, including who would get to stay there and what guidelines guests at the camp would have to follow.
But with winter weather coming, the matter of getting some kind of shelter option set up is becoming more urgent, and some on the council see an opportunity to move quickly on the Juniper Ridge site.
“Are there ways we can fast track this process so we can get people into a safe camping environment before the weather gets even colder than it already is?” Councilor Megan Perkins said in the meeting Wednesday.
The site at Juniper Ridge, which is largely undeveloped city-owned land in the northeast part of town, is land that has been used as a place to crush large rocks for the construction of the North Interceptor Sewer Line.
Last fall, the city considered putting a managed homeless camp at a similar kind of site but on a different section of Juniper Ridge off Cooley Road. But plans were pulled back after a number of logistical challenges came up.
Neighbors in the area also protested the siting of an outdoor shelter there, with several testifying against the idea during City Council meetings.
This site off 18th Street is being considered because it already has road access and is flat, and after the first of the year will not be an active construction site, said Carolyn Eagan, the city’s recovery strategy and impact officer. The site off Cooley Road, however, will be involved in active construction next year, and therefore not an option.
Eagan said the site now being considered is surrounded by industrial land, several feet away from any residentially zoned or developed areas of town.
The city owns very little land within city boundaries, which makes Juniper Ridge an attractive option to consider since it is the city’s largest land holding, Goodman-Campbell said.
Winter weather often makes the rugged roads that wind through Juniper Ridge unpassable, Goodman-Campbell said, and she sees having a place where service providers can reliably get to people who already camp on the land as a benefit.
“It is a huge site, and it has a lot of potential for a lot of different uses,” she told The Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.