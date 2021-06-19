Bend residents gathered Saturday in Ponderosa Park to celebrate Black culture and recognize Juneteenth, which honors the end of slavery in the United States.
The inaugural Juneteenth Celebration — hosted by The Father’s Group, Central Oregon Peacekeepers and Embrace Bend — featured speakers discussing the history of Juneteenth, music, dancing and Caribbean food.
The event was planned months in advance, but felt even more timely after Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday Thursday. President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh American federal holiday.
“People have been celebrating it long before it became a holiday,” said Joanne Bulley, a retired Bend resident who brought her two granddaughters to the event. “I’m thrilled it became a holiday.”
Bulley, who worked as a physician for women, said she was raised in a family that supported diversity and was happy to see that celebrated Saturday in the park.
“I think it helps open a conversation for people who have not been involved in this stuff before,” she said.
Part of the festivities Saturday was a drum circle led by Foda Sylla, a 33-year-old musician and dancer who was born in Guinea, West Africa.
Sylla, who was dressed head-to-toe in traditional African clothing, could not stop smiling as he led a drum circle. He moved to Bend last year and said he’s excited to offer his expertise in his new town.
“I think in a community we need color and we need culture,” Sylla said.
Each year, Sylla sees Juneteenth as an outlet to honor his heritage.
“As an African man in this country, Juneteenth is a celebration day,” Sylla said. “As a musician, I do my part to offer a drum circle and have a performance.”
Several people at the park Saturday came directly from the second-annual Take Back the Butte March at Bend’s Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint. The march, hosted by Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, was a way for people to honor Juneteenth. It was also meant to rewrite Bend’s racist past, when the Ku Klux Klan would march a century ago up to the Pilot Butte summit to hold meetings. Participants in the march wanted to reclaim the butte in the name of equality and peace, according to organizers.
Those who made their way to the celebration in the park were able to visit with nearly two dozen vendors, in addition to enjoying the live music, speakers and food.
One of the vendors was 26-year-old Taylor Harden, who teaches archery and horsemanship through her business Darkhorse Warriors.
Harden, who is half Black and part Native American, had a booth set up with hand-made arrows, spears and leather cuff bracelets.
When she’s teaching lessons, Harden said she tries to create an atmosphere where people can be themselves and not be afraid. And that’s how she felt at the Juneteenth celebration.
“This is the first event that I felt completely welcomed to come in and do my thing,” Harden said. “None of my antics are going to be too much here, and that’s really awesome.”
