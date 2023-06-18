The smell of juniper and sage brush in Bend reminds Carlene Jackson, 81, of the sweet summers she would spend with her grandparents, Clarence and Ophelia Phelps. They were the first Black family to homestead in Central Oregon in 1917 when exclusionary laws were still in affect.

“They never complained,” Jackson said. “But every once in a while, you would overhear the adults talking and hear that somebody had harmed them in some way.”

