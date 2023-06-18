The smell of juniper and sage brush in Bend reminds Carlene Jackson, 81, of the sweet summers she would spend with her grandparents, Clarence and Ophelia Phelps. They were the first Black family to homestead in Central Oregon in 1917 when exclusionary laws were still in affect.
“They never complained,” Jackson said. “But every once in a while, you would overhear the adults talking and hear that somebody had harmed them in some way.”
The Phelps didn’t like talking about their hardships with their family and would instead focus on the life they were able to provide for them. Jackson cherishes memories of fishing and riding her horses with her grandparents and in the sisters parade.
Memories like that made celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday special for Jackson, who enjoyed a display of her family’s photographs at the Deschutes Historical Museum before heading over to Drake Park for the third annual Discovering Our Roots celebration.
Juneteenth, which is celebrated nationwide and honored with a federal holiday on Monday, marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed.
The Fathers Group, a Black-founded nonprofit organization, put together the two-day Juneteenth celebration, which will continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The celebration was a feast for the senses. The aroma of Jamaican jerk ribs filled the air.
Music played in the background with an occasional live performance from local Black artists. There were exhibits and speeches and introductions from Kenny Adams, founder of the Father’s Group, about why the celebration was important.
“This is about our freedom to exist in Bend,” said Adams. “We just want to live and exist in the community with everybody else. I want to be able to go into the store without being followed. I want to be able to apply to a job without being discriminated just by the way I look. That still happens to this day.”
Last year, the Juneteenth celebration brought over 11,000 people to Drake Park. On Saturday, Adams said attendance had surpassed the typical first day crowd.
This year the The Father’s group wanted a heavy emphasis on education and scaled things up with 13 educational partners and 40 community partners.
The Black History exhibit covered a range of topics, including African influences within dance, food, music, and education. Adams also hopes that the exhibit tackles more of the misconceptions people in Bend have around the Black experience.
In the back of the exhibit’s tent was a closed off section called the ‘N-Word Exhibit.’ People entering the tent were surrounded by racist language that Black people have been targeted with. As they left, uplifting words were pinned to the exit in an effort to remove the power of the hateful words.
“The whole purpose is to explain that these are things we pulled from students and what they are actually experiencing right now,” Adams said. “But when you leave you see what we actually are. Everything we have done here today has been intentional.”
Adams learned a lot about Black history through Dalton Miller-Jones, a developmental psychologist. When organizing the Juneteenth event, Adams asked Miller-Jones to give a speech of the long tumultuous history of the Black experience in America.
“We cannot recreate it, nor wish to inflict the horrors of that experience on other people,” Miller Jones said. “But you must understand something about that experience if you want to celebrate this day with us.”
The emphasis during his time on stage were the affects of slavery, how society
continues to perpetuate hate and what can be done to overcome it. His speech, along with a presentation, can be found on the Father’s Group website.
“This is not 1930 anymore. Bend is not completely ‘all white,’” Miller-Jones told The Bulletin. “Children, as we educate them, are going to need to learn how to live in a multi-cultural world.”
Naomi Crummett, 44-year-old educator at Caldera High School, has volunteered for every Juneteenth celebration the Father’s Group has put on. The organization has helped in her classroom and she feels that it would only be right she return the favor.
“The more we can learn and expose ourselves, the smarter we are going to be as a society,” Crummett said. “I feel like if we don’t do that for our students we are not equipping them well enough to engage in our future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.