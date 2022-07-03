The heat is coming. A wetter June with seasonable temperatures is expected to shift into a slightly hotter than normal July, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
With the exception of the brief heatwave at the end of the month, weather service data for Bend showed temperatures in the area were near normal for June but with above average precipitation, said Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist for the weather service.
“It was definitely a wetter June with the amount of rain,” Lawhorn said. “Temperatures overall have been near to below normal especially through most of June, but we did have this last warm up in the past week, week and a half.”
The highest temperature recorded in Bend between the two weather reporting stations in the area was 96 degrees on both June 28 and 29, weather service data showed. The lowest temperature recorded was 31 degrees on June 14.
The average temperature recorded for June was 58 degrees, only 0.2 degrees higher than the normal average temperature for June.
Precipitation was significantly higher than normal, with 1.5 inches recorded for June. The normal amount of precipitation is 0.68 inches.
When it comes to July, Lawhorn said there are currently no major heat waves in the forecast at this time.
The forecast, Lawhorn said, appears to show seasonable temperatures will persist during the first weeks of July. The temperature outlook for three to four weeks into the month, however, shows there is a higher chance of above normal temperatures for July, Lawhorn said.
“The temperature outlook through the end of July is pointing more towards above normal temperatures,” Lawhorn said.
When it comes to precipitation for July, Lawhorn said weather service models show equal chances of above, below and normal levels of precipitation.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
