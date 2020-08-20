By KYLE SPURR • The Bulletin
Almost every day this summer, neighbors in Sunriver have expressed concerns about illegal parking and people jumping from Harper Bridge, a popular area where crowds gather to float and swim in the Deschutes River.
In response to those concerns, the Deschutes County Commission approved a temporary ban on jumping off the bridge.
Commissioner Tony DeBone said nothing was in the county code about loitering or jumping from the bridge, so the commission agreed last week to create the new rule.
For the next six weeks, through the rest of summer, jumping from the bridge is punishable by a fine of up to $250.
County staff also installed signs warning people about jumping and illegal parking.
“It’s a seasonal issue we have at that specific crossing,” DeBone said. “Those signs will come down when the snow flies, and there is no plan to put them back up yet.”
Since early July, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has increased enforcement of illegal parking and jumping.
“We have added a deputy during some peak times to address parking and safety concerns related to the area around Harper Bridge,” said Lt. William Bailey. “This includes illegal parking, bridge jumping and vehicle speeds on Spring River Road.”
The sheriff’s office issued 20 parking citations over the last 30 days, according to Bailey. That does not include dozens of verbal warnings over the same time frame, he said.
Nobody has been cited for jumping, but that is due to the fact that a rule did not exist.
Sheriff’s office Capt. Paul Garrison told the County Commission at a public hearing Aug. 12 that having a rule in the county code gives deputies a way to enforce the bridge-jumping ban. Previously, the only relatable charge was disorderly conduct, but that does not necessarily apply to bridge jumping, Garrison said.
“We had nothing that addressed that previously,” Garrison said. “This is a good tool to have in the tool box for the deputies to employ if they need to take enforcement action.”
For years, neighbors have worried about people jumping from the bridge, pedestrian safety, illegal parking and trespassing on nearby private property.
Teresa Schneider, board president for the Crosswater Owners’ Association in Sunriver, spoke at the Aug. 12 public hearing and told the commission safety has been the community’s utmost concern. The Crosswater community borders the Harper Bridge area, and residents have had the same concerns for nearly two decades, Schneider said.
“While this is a very extraordinary summer and year that we are living through, this is not a one-off year,” Schneider said.
Crowds have increased at the bridge each summer, and Crosswater neighbors have experienced trespassing and vandalism, according to Schneider.
Schneider has personally witnessed near accidents between vehicles and pedestrians at the bridge. She encouraged the County Commission and sheriff’s office to continue to monitor the area and develop more solutions to the safety problems.
“The number of near accidents that are occurring is phenomenal,” she said. “I know that none of us want a fatal accident or an accident with injuries, but I honestly think we are just biding time before that happens.”
