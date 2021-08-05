Bend had its hottest July on record this year when high temperatures consistently reached more than 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The weather service’s monthly climate summary showed conditions in July were warmer and drier than normal.
The average daily temperature last month in Bend was 70.9 degrees, which was 6.4 degrees above normal. It broke the previous record of 70.3 degrees in July 2014, according to the weather service.
High temperatures in Bend last month averaged 88.7 degrees, which was 7.2 degrees above normal. The highest temperature last month was 99 degrees on July 1. A total of 19 days recorded temperatures of 90 degrees or above. Temperatures did not break 100 degrees.
The highest July temperature recorded in Bend was 104 degrees on July 25, 1928, and July 27, 1939, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 53.1 degrees, which was 5.6 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature last month was 43 degrees on July 22.
According to weather service data, the record low temperature for July in Bend was 27 degrees on July 2, 1955 and July 5, 1977.
July precipitation totaled 0.21 of an inch, which was 0.35 of an inch below normal.
Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inches was received on two days last month. The heaviest precipitation was 0.18 of an inch on July 28.
Overall this year, Bend's precipitation has reached 4.02 inches, which is 2.26 inches below normal.
The outlook for August calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
Rob Brooks, a meteorologist for the weather service in Pendleton, said it is too soon to say if August in Bend will have record-breaking heat like in July. Residents can still expect temperatures in the 90s and possibly above 100 degrees, Brooks said.
“Just expect it to be warmer than average, and the average for August is pretty warm,” Brooks said.
The normal high temperature for Bend in August is 81.3 degrees. The normal low temperature is 46.4 degrees. Normal precipitation for August in Bend is 0.48 of an inch.
