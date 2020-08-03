Bend had no precipitation in July and eight days above 90 degrees, making last month hotter and drier than normal, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The weather service’s monthly climate summary showed the average July temperature was 67.4 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees above normal. High temperatures for July in Bend averaged 84.9 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees above normal.
The temperature reached 100 degrees on July 31, making it the hottest day of the month. The record high temperature for July in Bend was 104 degrees on July 27, 1939 and July 25, 1928, according to weather service data.
Last year, Bend didn’t see 90-degree weather until early August. But that was an outlier compared to normal summers in Bend, when temperatures usually reach the 90s, said Mary Wister, meteorologist at the weather service in Pendleton.
“It’s very common in the summer,” she said.
Low temperatures for July in Bend averaged 49.8 degrees, which was 2.3 degrees above normal. The coldest temperature was 39 degrees on July 2.
The coldest temperature on record for the month was 27 degrees on July 5, 1977 and July 2, 1955, according to the weather service data.
July in Bend normally gets 0.56 inches of precipitation, but none was recorded last month.
So far this year, precipitation in Bend has reached 5.44 inches, which is 0.84 inches below normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The outlook for August calls for above normal temperatures and near to below normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend in August are 81.3 degrees and normal lows are 46.4 degrees. Normal August precipitation is 0.48 inches.
The above average temperatures for August are not in the immediate forecast, Wister said.
“We have a cold front that will be coming through on Thursday and another one on Saturday,” Wister said. “After that the temperature becomes more seasonal.”
