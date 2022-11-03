Barry
Bruce Dart of Bend lights a candle at the memorial for Barry K. Washington Jr. at the corner of NW Oregon Avenue and NW Wall Street on Sept. 21, 2021.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

The defense in the murder trial of Ian Cranston cannot show evidence of fatal shooting victim Barry Washington’s alleged gang references to a jury because the evidence risks unfairly swaying a jury and was unlawfully obtained from Washington’s cellphone, a Deschutes County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday.

The ruling from Judge Beth Bagley came on the day of opening statements in the high-profile case against Cranston, who is accused of murder in the shooting death of Washington outside a Bend bar in September 2020.

64363
Cranston's attorney was throwing stuff against the wall and hoping it would stick. There are cultural differences at play here that the attorney either fails to understand or purposefully ignores. Good call by the judge.

