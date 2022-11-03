The defense in the murder trial of Ian Cranston cannot show evidence of fatal shooting victim Barry Washington’s alleged gang references to a jury because the evidence risks unfairly swaying a jury and was unlawfully obtained from Washington’s cellphone, a Deschutes County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday.
The ruling from Judge Beth Bagley came on the day of opening statements in the high-profile case against Cranston, who is accused of murder in the shooting death of Washington outside a Bend bar in September 2020.
Cranston asserts he killed Washington in self-defense.
The judge also ruled against defense efforts to exclude witness testimony from people in the area of the shooting, including the testimony from Tyler Smith, a friend of Cranston’s who was directly involved in the fight outside the Capitol Bar that preceded the shooting.
The judge ruled in favor of the state, which argued that the testimony from witnesses such as Smith is essential to understanding what occurred prior to the fight that ended in Cranston shooting Washington.
It was an attempt to corroborate testimony from witnesses who alleged they saw Washington make gang signs prior to the shooting, the defense stated.
But the state and Washington’s mother, La’Wanda Roberson, pushed back this week. Prosecutors said in a motion that Washington was not a gang member and the defense was trying to use stereotypes that would appeal to public fears of gangs, unfairly swaying a jury.
In her ruling, Bagley agreed.
Erin Olson, Roberson’s attorney, further contended that the texts on Washington’s phone describing alleged gang references were unlawfully taken from a “limitless” search of the phone.
Bagley agreed with Olson that the search went beyond the stated limits of the search warrant granted investigators examining the phone in December 2021.
“This was too far,” Olson said Thursday.
Prosecutor J. Michael Swart acknowledged in court that prosecutors provided Sali with the cellphone data outside the scope of the warrant. He said he did this without first checking the contents of this information.
“It’s on me,” he said.
In her ruling in favor of Olson’s motion, Bagley described the incident as “potentially exploitation” and said to Olson that she can seek a legal remedy.
(1) comment
Cranston's attorney was throwing stuff against the wall and hoping it would stick. There are cultural differences at play here that the attorney either fails to understand or purposefully ignores. Good call by the judge.
