Daina Vitolins

In this 2017 file photo, Jefferson County Circuit Court judge Daina Vitolins smiles as she addresses the crowd during her investiture ceremony.

 Bulletin file

MADRAS — Before testimony began Friday morning in the manslaughter trial of Brandon Kern, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Daina Vitolins rescinded the gag order she had placed on the media two days earlier. 

“Upon further consultation,” said Vitolins. “I rescind that order.”  Vitolins said she issued the order because she thought it would help ensure a fair trial.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.