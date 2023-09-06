stock_deschutes courthouse

The Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend.

A Madras attorney accused of violating a stalking protective order and possessing methamphetamine was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of supervised probation and five days in jail.

William Ellison “Billy” Carl, 46, represented himself in court, appearing remotely via Zoom. He pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to unlawful possession of methamphetamine, which is a misdemeanor, according to court records. Carl is also facing an investigation in connection with rape allegations.

