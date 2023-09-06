Sukhjot is a new reporter for The Bulletin through the AAJA-SPJ Emerging Northwest Journalists Internship. She is the former Editor-in-Chief of Beaver's Digest, Oregon State University's lifestyle magazine, as well as former copy editor and news reporter for The Daily Barometer, OSU's newspaper. Sukhjot graduated in June 2023 and is excited to learn more about Bend.
William Ellison “Billy” Carl, 46, represented himself in court, appearing remotely via Zoom. He pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to unlawful possession of methamphetamine, which is a misdemeanor, according to court records. Carl is also facing an investigation in connection with rape allegations.
Deschutes County Circuit Judge Alycia M. Herriott gave Carl credit for the jail time he already served and suspended a $100 fine, encouraging Carl to invest that money in his sobriety treatment instead.
As part of the 18-months probation, , Carl was ordered not to use or possess illegal controlled substances without a medical prescription or go anywhere where those substances are used, kept or sold. He is also subject to substance control treatment per his probation officer for that time.
Carl was facing a second misdemeanor charge for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. He was also charged with violating a stalking order issued for the protection of Katie Garrett, 38, whom Carl once represented in a divorce case. Garrett previously worked as his legal assistant and had a romantic relationship with Carl.
According to documents filed in the Oregon Supreme Court, Carl denies the allegations that he raped a woman in April and has not yet been charged with any sex crimes. Since June 2022, Carl has been arrested six times for allegedly disregarding court orders that he stay away from the woman.
As of Aug. 28, the Oregon State Bar Disciplinary Board has suspended Carl’s license to practice law while disciplinary charges are pending. He had been practicing civil, family and criminal law since the early 2000s.
As an attorney, Carl has a history of failing to appear for clients’ court appearances and has been accused of failing to comply with terms set by an agreement with the State Lawyers Assistance Committee, which investigates complaints regarding lawyers whose work may be impacted by addiction.
