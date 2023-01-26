Daina Vitolins

In this 2017 file photo, Jefferson County Circuit Court judge Daina Vitolins smiles as she addresses the crowd during her investiture ceremony.

 Bulletin file

MADRAS — The Jefferson County Circuit Court judge overseeing a manslaughter trial has ordered media outlets to withhold printing stories about the case until the verdict is read.

The gag order Thursday from Judge Daina Vitolins also included social media posts and speaking to anyone connected to the case.

