A Deschutes County judge on Monday denied homeless residents' request for a 10-day delay of a cleanup scheduled to begin Tuesday that has already forced some homeless people to move.
However, some homeless individuals living on Hunnell and Clausen roads on Bend's northern edge received a 7-day extension from the city of Bend to accommodate their disabilities.
More than 20 homeless people in the Hunnell Road area, including the three plaintiffs in the legal challenge, were granted seven extra days to move under the city's Americans with Disabilities Act policies. That's about a third of the population living on Hunnell Road.
Charles Hemingway, a local homelessness advocate who is also one of the plaintiffs in the legal challenge, helped homeless people in the Hunnell Road area file requests Wednesday for special accommodation under the city's ADA program. The city is required to comply with the requests under the law. Most, if not all, were granted a seven-day extension, according to Hemingway.
However, the plaintiffs were still hoping to be granted a temporary restraining order from the judge. That would have effectively postponed the sweep in the Hunnell Road area for 10 days. Hemingway argued the city's plans for the area are "arbitrary and capricious," and the homeless people who have lived in cars, tents, RVs and trailers there for years will be traumatized.
The city argued at the hearing Monday that a 10-day delay wasn't substantively different than the seven-day extensions already granted to homeless residents.
Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Wells Ashby ultimately ruled the city has the right to regulate its own streets and impose time, place and manner restrictions, such as its camping code, on those streets.
“In fact, not only do they have a right, they have a duty to do so,” he said.
Hunnell and Clausen roads aren't immune from those regulations, he said.
The city's scheduled sweep is set to continue as planned Tuesday while the more than 20 people with disability accommodations have until the following Tuesday, July 24, to leave. Thus, two separate closures of Hunnell Road will take place.
"This litigation was unnecessary," Ian Leitheiser, a city attorney, said in an emailed statement. "The court action cost all parties considerable time and effort and produced needless uncertainty and confusion for people who have been staying in the Hunnell and Clausen area."
The city has a process through which it evaluates ADA accommodation requests, which Hemingway called a one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter process Monday. The plaintiffs and other requesters do have the right to an appeal, but Hemingway said those appeals might be hollow.
One of the plaintiffs in the challenge, Nicholas Schindler, received a cease-and-desist notice from the city on Friday for behavior that Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler deemed threatening. Schindler planned a protest outside of her house on July 7. A week later, on July 13, Schindler posted a photo to Facebook of Kebler's house with the caption, "Good evening mayor," according to the document.
"The featured photograph was taken at night and the post stated 'Nick Schindler was live,"' according to the notice. "This suggested you were present outside of Mayor Kebler’s home that night, surveilling and photographing the property," the document read.
The post has since been removed.
Monday's was the second of two hearings. The first took place Friday, on the same day the city was hit with a notice of an intent to sue from the Oregon Justice Resource Center, a Portland-based legal nonprofit that specializes in civil and human rights. The notice alleged the city's camping code is cruel and unusual punishment under the U.S. and Oregon constitutions. The city has 90 days to respond to the notice of intent to sue.
