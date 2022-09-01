Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announces a grand jury indictment Sept. 30 charging Ian Cranston with second-degree murder and other offenses in the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr. at a downtown bar in Bend.
A Deschutes County Circuit Court judge ruled to allow video evidence from the defense in the homicide trial of Ian Cranston, despite prosecutors’ argument that the footage is an incomplete account of the shooting of Barry Washington Jr. in Bend.
Judge Beth Bagley also ruled to exclude evidence presented by the defense of an earlier encounter between Washington and police officers, saying that the incident did not suggest that Washington would have acted more physically aggressive toward Cranston when they clashed 45-minutes later.
The rulings Thursday were among the latest developments in the high-profile case against Cranston, who faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Washington outside The Capitol Bar on Sept. 19, 2021.
Cranston, 27, shot Washington, 22, during a dispute outside the bar after Cranston was angered by Washington speaking to Cranston’s girlfriend, prosecutors allege.
The case sparked widespread outrage among social justice advocates and reached statewide headlines because Cranston, who is white, shot and killed Washington, who is Black.
Video footage is especially critical to the case because of a lack of audio evidence of the encounter disclosed so far. The defense video was synced by Fat Pencil Studio, a company hired by the defense to help jurors understand the facts of their case.
The footage, small examples of which were displayed at Thursday’s hearing, will include moments played in slow motion and images highlighted to show what’s happening and who is who.
Bagley said in the hearing that the video, complete with the footage presented by the prosecution, can provide
jurors a better view of the
encounter and is therefore necessary to include in the case.
Bagley ruled that the footage was not misleading, prejudicial or confusing. The ruling came despite the prosecution’s arguments and testimony from a former FBI expert on forensic video analysis that suggested the edited footage was unclear.
The decision regarding Washington’s encounter with police came at the end of a lengthy argument by Cranston’s attorney, Kevin Sali, and persistent questioning by Bagley over the relevance of the encounter to Cranston’s argument of self-defense.
Before the shooting occurred, Washington flipped off and yelled profanities at police officers from across a street, according to court documents.
Bagley stated that although Washington’s statements were profane, it was political speech that does not necessarily mean that he was in a confrontational or angry state of mind that night, as the defense has argued. Bagley also pointed out that a physical altercation with police did not occur and Washington did not approach police.
Bagley also suggested that including the encounter in the upcoming case could run the risk of leading jurors to make decisions in line with their political views, rather than the law.
The court could reconsider allowing the encounter with police as evidence depending on evidence and witness accounts presented during trial.
The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24, and the trial is set to begin Nov. 1.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
