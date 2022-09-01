Presser
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announces a grand jury indictment Sept. 30 charging Ian Cranston with second-degree murder and other offenses in the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr. at a downtown bar in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

A Deschutes County Circuit Court judge ruled to allow video evidence from the defense in the homicide trial of Ian Cranston, despite prosecutors’ argument that the footage is an incomplete account of the shooting of Barry Washington Jr. in Bend.

Judge Beth Bagley also ruled to exclude evidence presented by the defense of an earlier encounter between Washington and police officers, saying that the incident did not suggest that Washington would have acted more physically aggressive toward Cranston when they clashed 45-minutes later.

