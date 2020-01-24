The Jordan Cove Energy Project has abruptly withdrawn its application for a key permit from the state of Oregon.
In a letter dated Jan. 23, the project told the Oregon Department of State Lands that the company was withdrawing the application effective Friday.
No reason was given, but earlier this week, the department had denied Jordan Cove’s request for a fifth deadline extension for the application.
It’s not immediately clear what the withdrawal means for the Jordan Cove project.
Pembina – the Canadian company behind the Jordan Cove project – wants to build a 229 mile-long pipeline to a new liquefied natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay, on Oregon’s south coast.
The company needs the so-called “removal-fill” permit for dredging in Coos Bay, as well as for the pipeline’s hundreds of waterway and wetland crossings.
But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, is expected to make a final determination on the project next month.
If FERC gives Jordan Cove a green light, the company may argue that federal laws override Oregon’s laws. In that case, the outcome may ultimately lie with the courts.
