and GARY WARNER
MADRAS — Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson told a group of about 60 people in an airplane hangar in Madras on Tuesday that despite lagging in the polls for the governor’s race, she is in it until the end.
“I am in this until the fat lady sings,” Johnson told the group gathered at the Madras Airport hangar that houses the Erickson Aircraft Collection. “And this fat lady hasn’t even tuned up yet.”
Johnson, the former state senator who started out in politics as a Republican but then switched to the Democratic side, is now running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor.
Her plan is to provide a unifying ticket for Oregon in the face of polarizing two-party politics. She’s facing Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek.
Johnson, 71, is seeking to become just the second Oregon governor elected without major party support.
“Everybody is talking about who is going to win this race. We ought to be talking about, how are we going to govern? How do we bring Oregonians together to get our state back on track?” Johnson said. “The whole premise of this candidacy is to bring people together, to find common sense, common ground and to make Oregonians proud of our state again. So that’s what I’m about.”
During the event, several audience members asked Johnson where she stands on gun safety, education, law and order, and homelessness.
On homelessness, Johnson believes in a humane approach to getting people off the streets and access to the help they need. “What put you on the streets? Was it mental illness? Drug addition? Poverty? That one hospital bill that tipped your family’s budget upside down? And once you identify what is wrong, then you wrap services around that person and you are able to fix what is underlying,” Johnson said.
When asked about Second Amendment rights, she said given her support of law enforcement, and her status as a gun owner and collector, she would be uniquely positioned as governor to have conversations about gun-safety measures.
“I am not going to disarm law abiding citizens who are exercising their Second Amendment right. But I still think we need to do something,” Johnson said. “My ultimate goal is keep guns out of the hands of criminals, crazy people and kids.”
Johnson said she would support raising the age to 21 to purchase certain firearms and would certainly strengthen background checks. She would also allow schools to make information available about students with behavior problems.
However, she said she does not support Ballot Measure 114, which would add requirements for gun purchases and limit magazine size, as it puts a lot of pressure on smaller police forces, and lacks the necessary funding.
“I am of the opinion that it is just going to further polarize already polarized Oregonians on a polarizing subject,” Johnson said. “I don’t think it is the panacea that the Portland, urban proponents think it is going to be.”
Susan Forester of Madras was at the event in support of Johnson, and said she had already voted for her.
“To me, she is the standout of the three people that are running for governor. We’ve got two people on either side of the so-called proverbial aisle that are a little bit too extreme for me,” Forester said. “The other thing is, it comes down to the person. I feel that Betsy is a full character. She is a great listener, and she is active.”
Cindy Phillips of Redmond, a fiscal conservative, said she likes Johnson’s no-nonsense approach to politics. She also said she trusts that Johnson knows what she is doing but is not so sure about the other two candidates in the race.
“All you really got to do is let Betsy be Betsy,” Phillips said.
Janet Brown of Madras, and Mark Ellsworth of Portland, stood chatting in the airplane hanger leading up to the event. Both Brown and Ellsworth have followed Johnson’s career in politics for many years, and both voted for Johnson and attended the event to support their candidate.
“She is smart; she speaks very well; she doesn’t take guff from anyone; she’s middle of the road, and I am tired of the extremists on both sides,” Brown said.
“And she will stand up for Oregon and our side of Oregon. We are left out a lot, and she will stand up for our side of Oregon, with water, farming and issues that are important here, too.”
