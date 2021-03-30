John Costa, the former longtime editor of The Bulletin and well-known voice in Central Oregon media, died Tuesday at age 76.
Costa, who was living in Richmond, Virginia, at the time of his death, died of a heart attack, according to his family.
Costa first came to The Bulletin in 1997 as editor-in-chief. He is remembered by friends and former colleagues as a smart, honest and principled man, who was dedicated to the job and had a good sense of humor.
“You could trust him,” said Bill Smith, owner of William Smith Properties in Bend and an investor in The Bulletin under its current ownership. “You could trust what was in The Bulletin was accurate, that he wasn’t trying to politic or mislead.”
Born in 1944, Costa grew up in Ossining, New York, about 35 miles north of New York City. He attended Georgetown University for one year before transferring to Villanova University, where he received his bachelor's degree.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969, including one tour in Vietnam as a 1st lieutenant.
After this he began a 20-year career at the St. Petersburg Times newspaper, where he eventually became deputy managing editor and led a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for local reporting in 1985.
Costa eventually did a one-year stint as a Michigan Journalism Fellow at the University of Michigan, where he found his passion and love for community journalism, said Gordon Black, the former publisher of The Bulletin.
Shortly after the fellowship, Black hired Costa to be executive editor of the paper at which he worked, the Idaho Statesman.
“He had hard news in his blood,” Black said. “He was very professional at every level, but at the same time very personable.”
When Black was hired to be the president of Western Communications, which owned The Bulletin at the time, Black again hired Costa in 1997, this time as the editor-in-chief of The Bulletin.
“We enjoyed what we did. We worked hard together, and we had a lot of fun at the same time,” Black said. "Even in the worst of times, we laughed a lot.”
Costa became president of Western Communications and publisher of The Bulletin in 2015, leaving behind the editor-in-chief position he had occupied since 1997.
Costa occupied leadership positions at The Bulletin as its parent company filed for bankruptcy twice, once in 2011 and again in 2019. He retired in March of 2019, six months before Western Communications was dissolved and The Bulletin was purchased by EO Media group.
“We were quite lucky to have him,” said Betsy McCool, former chairwoman of the Western Communications board. “He was an exceptional editor and brought the paper forward as much as he could, given how much was going on with the newspaper industry.”
McCool recalled Costa as honest and forthright, someone who, if he said something, “you knew he meant it,” she said.
He was an avid reader, McCool said, and always had a hardback book in hand when they would meet for coffee. She said he was a joy to work with, and as an editor was the right fit for the community as a moderate, open-minded man.
“He knew community journalism very well," she said. "He knew how to be the member of a community while being an editor.”
Julie Johnson, The Bulletin’s city editor, who worked with Costa since being hired by The Bulletin in 1999, remembers him as someone who loved newspapers and the people who made them.
“As an editor, he excelled at cajoling reporters into digging deeper, often to the discomfort of the reporter and the source at the other end of their questions,” Johnson wrote in a statement. “He was a champion of higher education and government transparency, and a believer in Bend. He was not always well liked for his decisions. But if you worked with John, you respected him.”
Survivors include his wife, Denise B. Costa, and his three children, Anthony Costa and his wife, Allyson Costa, of Nyack, New York; Timothy Costa and his wife, Jennifer Costa, of Beaverton; and Claire Costa Foley and her husband, Timothy Joseph Foley, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia. He is also survived by his five grandchildren.
I worked for John almost continuously from 1998 to his retirement. He was a great editor and mentor, and he made working for The Bulletin a pleasure. Bend was lucky to have him.
