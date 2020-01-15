Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is retiring in April after 29 years working for the city, he told the Bend City Council on Wednesday night.

Porter has been a law enforcement officer for 42 years.

Porter was named chief in June 2014, taking over after the city fired Jeff Sale as chief several months earlier.

At the time he was named chief, Porter had worked for more than two decades for the investigation and patrol divisions of the Bend Police Department. At the time of his appointment as interim chief, he was captain of the patrol division.

He grew up in the Willamette Valley, then moved to Prineville as a teenager. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Baptist College in Salem, now Corban University, and worked as a Crook County sheriff’s deputy from 1983 to 1988.

In 1990, Porter went to work as a narcotics detective for 18 months at the Brookings Police Department.