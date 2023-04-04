REDMOND — A stretch of bare dirt out in “The Junipers,” undeveloped land on Redmond’s east side, was crowded with people experiencing homelessness and their advocates Friday morning.
Outreach program Jericho Road set up several folding tables full of food, including handmade breakfast sandwiches, as well as tubs of clothes and a mobile shower.
Bob Fowler stood near his own truck, crammed with propane tanks, in case any of the approximately 150 people who live in The Junipers needed one. Workers from Deschutes County gave out overdose and harm-reduction supplies. Around 30 members of the homeless community trickled in over the next two hours, walking, biking and driving, to come and pick up food and propane and to have a shower.
People living here are largely hidden from view, said Bob Bohac, 78, a member of Jericho Road’s board of directors.
“I’ve been doing this for seven years,” said Bohac. “More needs to be done. Most don’t want to be out there. They need assistance, a hand up, a bridge to stable housing.”
Slightly fewer people live in The Junipers now than over the past few years, said Bohac, with more people living in their cars or on the streets of Redmond proper. “The characterization of homelessness has changed in five years.”
Although fewer people live at this site now, Redmond is still waiting for its first low-barrier shelter, Oasis Village, to provide a needed place for the area’s houseless individuals to sleep and seek services. The long planned shelter was delayed until late this year.
Homeless outreach programs in the area are working with the county and city to create the proposed village to provide housing to those who are totally unhoused. The wait time with Housing Works, the local housing authority, is two years, said Bohac. The city and county are currently trying to figure out who will take the lead on the project. Organizations have been raising money with support from the community, and it looks promising, Bohac said.
In January, the Homeless Leadership Coalition conducted a point-in-time count to survey homeless individuals, including using a drone to go over the area. The results showed a redistribution of people, said Bohac.
“There were new camps in areas I hadn’t been to in a year,” said Bohac. “There’s been an increase in the 50+ population and people on (Social Security).”
Bohac has seen people become homeless from drugs, alcohol and eviction, just to name a few.
“All things take time to recover from,” said Bohac. “We want to start the process. It’s frustrating that we have individuals put effort into changing their life but we’re not able to help with shelter.”
Bill Bigler, 82, works with Jericho Road and advocates kindness during his work. “I would rather light a candle than curse the darkness,” he said.
Bigler helped man the food tables, and said that milk, meat and fruit tend to get picked up quickly. The nonprofit community organization NeighborImpact provides the food, and Anne Bohac is able to pick out what she wants to bring every week.
When 60-year-old Mona-Lisa Allen’s husband, a musician, died in December 2021, she became homeless, as he was their sole provider. “It’s sad people can’t afford housing,” she said. “(People don’t understand) how we got here. There’s different situations.”
She hasn’t been out in The Junipers very long, she said, and Jericho Table, which provides hot meals, has been helpful. She’s hoping to find housing soon.
Fowler, working with Jericho Road, said it was the quietest day in three months. About halfway through the outreach event, he had only given away one propane tank. NeighborImpact began a voucher program for propane, and many people had taken advantage of that. “The problem was the transport,” he said, adding that he occasionally drove propane tanks out to people who couldn’t get them to where they lived.
Mark Keener managed the mobile shower for Jericho Road. “It’s a basic hygiene necessity,” he said. “It’s something most take for granted.” The shower provides cleanliness so people can go out for a job, he said.
Jessica Imler, 44, was driven out to the outreach event, and sat in the passenger seat waiting for her wheelchair to be brought around. Imler considers herself houseless and lives off a nearby highway.
She was laid off during the housing crisis over a decade ago. “I wasn’t able to pay rent,” she said. Her two daughters went to live with family. She was then diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that causes leg ulcers. Now, Imler is disabled and unable to work.
The Friday outreach event, Jericho Table, NeighborImpact and St. Vincent de Paul have all been helpful, she said.
Imler is hoping to heal from her ulcers, and is looking forward to meeting a specialist at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. “My next step to get out will be...” she said, pausing, “I’m not sure yet.”
