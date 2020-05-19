Jefferson County residents have voted against increasing the county’s lodging tax, after early returns in Tuesday’s primary election.
The tax would have increased from 6% to 9% for guests staying in any temporary lodging in the county, including motels, campgrounds or RV parks. It has not increased since it was implemented in 1982, according to county records. The tax increase was failing 58% to 42% after initial, unofficial returns Tuesday.
The county expected to raise an additional $150,000 per year from the increase. Last year, the tax brought in about $400,000.
The funds would have provided more tourism promotion in Jefferson County and increased upkeep of visitor destinations such as the Camp Sherman campgrounds, according to Kelly Simmelink, Jefferson County commissioner.
The increase to 9% would have matched the same rate in Madras and put it closer in line with Crook County’s 8.5% tax, Bend’s 10.4% tax and Deschutes County’s 8% tax.
The money received from the tax would have gone to the County Commission to determine how to spend the funds.
Oregon law requires that 70% of transient room tax revenue be spent on tourism promotion, and the other 30% is left up to the county or city to decide how to use.
The Jefferson County Commission intended to use the 30% revenue on additional sheriff’s office patrols and snow removal at Camp Sherman, improvements to playground and park equipment and funding for community events, Simmelink said.
