People gathered in downtown Bend on Nov. 21 to protest Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate to wear masks in public. A similar protest the weekend of Dec. 6 drew ire from a teacher who was then placed on administrative leave after yelling at protesters. 

A teacher in the Jefferson County School District was placed on administrative leave Monday after a viral video posted Sunday showed her yelling at anti-lockdown protesters in downtown Bend.

In the video — which had 1.6 million views on Twitter as of Monday morning — the teacher screamed at the protesters to kill themselves, while sitting inside her car. She also identified herself as a teacher, gave the protesters the middle finger and yelled that her students' families were dying.

The school district is investigating the situation while the first-year teacher remains on leave, said Superintendent Ken Parshall. He declined to name the teacher or state which school she worked at.

COCContheROCK
COCContheROCK

Celebrate diversity.

Skittish
Skittish

I second that motion.

