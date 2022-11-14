Gun measure 114

Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says his office will not enforce Measure 114, joining a growing number of sheriffs statewide who are pushing back against the state's newest gun-control bill. 

One of the nation’s strictest gun-control measures, Measure 114 bans the sale of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds and requires safety training and a permit for purchasing a gun. Its narrow passage in last week's election was applauded by gun-control proponents who say it can help curb a rise in gun violence and was derided by gun-rights advocates who claim it infringes upon their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Cops who think they can just not enforce the law, any law, are a danger to society.

