Marc Heckathorn, left, and Jason Pollock

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn will leave office six months early following a stinging loss to a subordinate deputy in the May primary.

Jason Pollock earned more than 50% of the vote in the three-way primary held May 17, meaning he will be the only name on the November general election ballot.

But on Wednesday, Heckathorn signed an agreement with the Jefferson County Commission to leave office June 20 in exchange for the money he would have earned working until the end of his term: $82,625, according to The Madras Pioneer. Pollock would have taken over as sheriff on Jan. 1, but is now expected to start the job when Heckathorn leaves later this month.

Heckathorn was appointed sheriff by the county commission in 2021 and was running for the first time to keep his seat when the Bulletin reported in March he'd encouraged a friend to run as the race's third contender, and force a May primary. Then, two weeks before the election, a pair of prominent Jefferson County law enforcement officials, district attorney Steve Leriche and former sheriff Jim Adkins, announced their support for Pollock.

Heckathorn did not return a request for comment.

