But on Wednesday, Heckathorn signed an agreement with the Jefferson County Commission to leave office June 20 in exchange for the money he would have earned working until the end of his term: $82,625, according to The Madras Pioneer. Pollock would have taken over as sheriff on Jan. 1, but is now expected to start the job when Heckathorn leaves later this month.
Heckathorn was appointed sheriff by the county commission in 2021 and was running for the first time to keep his seat when the Bulletin reported in March he'd encouraged a friend to run as the race's third contender, and force a May primary. Then, two weeks before the election, a pair of prominent Jefferson County law enforcement officials, district attorney Steve Leriche and former sheriff Jim Adkins, announced their support for Pollock.
Heckathorn did not return a request for comment.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.