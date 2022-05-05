As the Jefferson County School District prepares its new a dual language program, providing families the opportunity to start their children’s bilingual education in kindergarten, Patty Andrade is trying to spread the word.
Under the new program, which will be taught at Jefferson County Middle School next fall, half the school day will be taught in English and the other half in Spanish, with goals of improving students’ academic performance, job prospects and communication skills. The district is hiring teachers and staff.
A program like this is important to Andrade, whose children go to school in the district. Born-and-raised in Madras to Spanish-speaking parents, she wants her children to be able to read and write in fluent Spanish. Whenever she asks them questions in Spanish, they automatically respond in English, and she worries they are losing their knowledge of the language. She said, “It’s rare to hear these young students speaking full blown Spanish.”
“If you don’t use it, you lose it,” she added.
Andrade and other parents have been trying to raise awareness about the upcoming class, dropping off fliers and bringing their message to a local soccer game last week. Though Andrade’s children are too old to be in the class next fall, she felt compelled to help other parents get their children involved.
“When I heard about this program, I thought this is a perfect opportunity for families,” Andrade said.
In the coming years, the goal is to make these bilingual classes available at every grade level in the district, where more than one in three students identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to state enrollment data.
“To me, it’s so important,” said Angel Wilson, whose son is going to be in the bilingual kindergarten class in the fall. “The community here in Madras is so diverse, that this brings it back together. This should be here. This should be happening.”
Laura Contreras-Weiss, who will be the program’s principal next year, said the district got feedback from parents who were calling for a program like this. Dual language programs are especially important for improving academic performance among students for whom English is their second language, Contreras-Weiss said. And she added that learning a second language can help improve job or college prospects for students.
Contreras-Weiss said the classes will be fully immersive. Everything from the classroom design to the bulletins to the textbooks will reflect the bilingual approach. There will be two kindergarten classes dedicated to the approach, with 22 students per class. The district is hiring two dual language kindergarten teachers, two bilingual educational assistants and one bilingual program secretary to accommodate the program, she said.
A growing body of research is showing that these programs help students achieve in math and reading at or above the standard level of achievement in schools. There are 95 such programs in Oregon’s public schools, according to the American Councils for International Education.
Other school districts in Central Oregon, including in Redmond and Bend-La Pine Schools, have begun programs like this. To Contreras-Weiss, the new program in Jefferson County represents a major step forward in supporting the district’s goal of equitable education. And she added that, by pairing students up who speak different languages, the program can help teach students to work together, becoming each other's “role models.”
“We are elevating all families,” she said.
