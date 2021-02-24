The Jefferson County School District has narrowed its search to replace retiring Superintendent Ken Parshall to three candidates.
Each candidate will interview with the school district and take part in a community Q&A session next week, according to a school district press release. The public can take part in these three sessions — each from 7 to 8 p.m. — either through the school district's YouTube stream, or in-person at Madras High School's Performing Arts Center.
On March 2, candidate Jay Mathisen — the director of educational leadership at George Fox University — will be interviewed. Mathisen also recently served as the assistant and deputy superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools.
On March 3, candidate Dan Koopman will visit Madras. He is currently the instructional dean of career and technical education at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay.
On March 4, candidate Jeffry Davis will be interviewed. He is the superintendent of the Onalaska School District in rural Washington.
Questions for the Q&A sessions must be sent by 5 p.m. Monday to tbailey@509j.net, the release stated.
