MADRAS — Until last year, Kethry Nolan had never been to the Jefferson County Fair.
For the majority of her life, she dressed in pantsuits and always made sure her fingernails were clean and manicured.
The pandemic changed all that.
These days, Nolan, 20, often wears flared blue jeans and Western wear shirts with brown boots and a hat to match. It’s what the Prineville resident wore as she gave an opening day speech Wednesday at the fair as the Jefferson County 2022 Rodeo Queen — except her shirt was turquoise and embroidered with red flowers.
“I feel so much pride,” Nolan said after the speech, as the sun began to bake the county fairgrounds. All around her, dust hung in the air, cows mooed and goats bleated in the distance.
This is what Nolan calls her new life. It’s why she was comfortable Wednesday making her way through the fairgrounds and talking to anyone who caught her gaze.
“I used to resemble what city life looked like,” she said.
In December, Nolan’s duties as queen commenced right when her title was announced, but June and July have been her busiest months. She travels from town to town giving speeches, handing out ribbons to prize animal owners and, most notably, making runs on her horse through the rodeo arena.
“I belong in the ring,” Nolan said.
Nolan comes from humble beginnings. She grew up in Washington, and her family moved around a lot. She didn’t come from money, so she worked three jobs throughout high school. She had planned to join the military while pursuing a college degree after graduating from the Redmond Proficiency Academy in 2020.
Then the first wave of the pandemic hit. She lost her jobs, and her priorities changed.
“My whole world fell apart in my eyes,” she said.
Then she found Kitty Lauman, a horse trainer in Prineville. On a whim, Nolan acted on a childhood desire to learn more about horses. She decided to try working with horses for a year. It only took a month for her to fall in love with the country lifestyle.
Now she spends her days, sunup to sundown, in the dirt.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not with horses,” she said.
Lauman was a catalyst in Nolan’s pursuit of the rodeo queen title. Lauman was rodeo royalty herself several decades ago.
In order to thrive with Lauman and with the horses, Nolan had to admit that she knew nothing there. In order to find her strengths, she had to admit her shortcomings.
This is what drives her as rodeo queen, too.
“I wanted to show people that even though I didn’t grow up surrounded by all of this, I can still do it,” Nolan said.
