Christie Bouvia wasn’t sure what to expect last week when a Jefferson County commissioner walked into her business, Madras Bowl & Pizza.
But she sure was not expecting to receive a check for $545.
“It made me very emotional. I teared up,” Bouvia said Friday.
Bouvia's Madras Bowl & Pizza is one of more than 120 businesses in Jefferson County that received reimbursement checks this past week for their environmental health fees. The fees, which range between $103 and $810 depending on the business, help fund the health and safety inspections of businesses like restaurants, food carts, hotels and in Bouvia’s case, bowling alleys.
As a business owner, Bouvia said it often feels like you are on your own when you are trying to operate and follow state guidelines amid a pandemic. The reimbursement from the county made her feel less alone, she said.
“It’s not so much the money, though the money is great,” she said. “But for me, it was more that they remember that we were here.”
In total, the county gave back $45,000 for all fees paid this year. The county was then able to reimburse itself with money from the coronavirus relief bill— the federal legislation that funnels money to local governments to help with costs associated with COVID-19.
Jefferson County Commissioner Wayne Fording said the idea came up at the end of July while the commission was considering how to spend money from the coronavirus relief bill.
Being a small-business owner himself, he said he knows businesses are already paying enough fees as it is.
“When you are struggling to make ends meet, it just seemed like the right thing to do,” Fording said.
The county hopes to consider doing another reimbursement next year, said Tami Kepa'a, a public information officer for the county.
“We wanted to do the best that we can to give (businesses) something positive for what we are going through,” Kepa'a said.
So far, Jefferson County is the only county in Central Oregon that has decided to reimburse these kinds of fees. Counties, however, have found other ways to help businesses.
Crook County set up grants for businesses, and Deschutes County made available more than $170,000 to businesses for pandemic relief, said Whitney Hale, Deschutes County’s public information officer.
The idea of reimbursement has not come up for discussion on the Deschutes County Commission, Hale said.
“It is certainly possible that it may be considered in the near future, among a range of other possible means of assistance,” Hale said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.