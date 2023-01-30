A Jefferson County jury on Monday found Brandon Kern guilty of manslaughter in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two people.
The jury of six men and six women, returned the unanimous verdict after less than two hours of deliberation, finding the 31-year-old La Pine man guilty of all charges after a weeklong trial. They include first- and- second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Under Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing law, Measure 11, Kern faces 10 years in state prison.
Kern was found guilty in the death of Alisa Miller, 19, who was heading south on U.S. Highway 97 toward Terrebonne with her friend, Noelle Saunders, then 17, when the crash occurred between Madras and Terrebonne.
In closing arguments, Brentley Foster, Jefferson County chief deputy district attorney, emphasized that Kern had been drinking heavily and speeding in his full-size Chevrolet pickup truck on the night of the crash, despite his prior history of drunken and reckless driving.
Prosecutors used this evidence to argue that Kern had displayed extreme indifference to human life when he caused the crash.
“There’s no way he wasn’t aware of that risk,” Foster told jurors in closing arguments Friday night.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.