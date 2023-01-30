Brandon Kern

A Jefferson County jury on Monday found Brandon Kern guilty of manslaughter in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two people.

The jury of six men and six women, returned the unanimous verdict after less than two hours of deliberation, finding the 31-year-old La Pine man guilty of all charges after a weeklong trial. They include first- and- second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

