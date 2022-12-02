After three days of evidence and testimony this week, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Annette Hillman quickly convicted a foster mother and her adult son of abusing two children in her care, a then 7-year-old boy and his then 4-year old sister.
The verdict came Wednesday, four-and-a-half years after multiple reports of concern and an emergency room visit led to the arrest of Ogilvia Pineda-Garcia, 50, and her son, Kyle Macias, 27, on July 18, 2018. Pineda-Garcia and Macias had waived their right to a jury trial
"This is a case of torture and fear," said prosecutor Brentley Foster in her closing argument.
Testimony and photos outlined a story of three children in the care of a foster mother who abused them by punching them in the stomach, and pulling the foster daughter's hair until hair loss made her "look like a cancer patient" described Foster, Jefferson County chief deputy district attorney.
Evidence painted her then 23-year-old son, Macias, as a bully who pushed socks into the children's mouths then punched the kids in the stomach; who four times held the boy's face under running water from a bathtub faucet until the boy's heart raced, his legs kicked and he couldn't breathe; who held a towel or bedding over the boy's face, suffocating him; who kicked him in the face then punished him with a punch to the gut for telling.
Noting the evidence
Family members saw bruises and raised concerns, but one incident brought the case to a head. Pineda-Garcia brought the boy to the emergency room with scratches on his face and a gash that required seven stitches.
At first the boy's story followed the story of his foster mother's, he'd fallen face-first onto a wood pallet, although she said a cinderblock wall.
But emergency room personnel found glass in the wound and noticed other bruises that raised concerns, which they brought to the attention of case workers.
After being removed from the foster home, the boy told a medical examiner he hadn't fallen on a pallet, that Pineda-Garcia had hit him in the head with a mason jar and it shattered, cutting him.
When then Detective Jason Pollock, now Jefferson County sheriff, searched the home on South Adams Road, he found shards of a broken mason jar under the stove and refrigerator, and socks in the laundry room spotted with blood.
Both defendants took the stand to explain the circumstances. Macias put the boy's head under water to wash chemicals from his eyes, they said. He covered the boy's face with a towel to stop a nose bleed. He denied kicking the boy in the face or punching him in the stomach.
Pineda-Garcia testified the boy was wearing glasses at the time of his fall. She said balls from the pitching machine at baseball practice caused the bruises. She had to pull on the girl's hair to get rid of gum stuck in her hair, and the girl pulled her own hair or may have suffered from alopecia.
The children, now 12 and 9, testified at the trial, their stories matching the stories they told four-and-a-half years earlier. Now away from the foster home and in the care of her grandmother, the girl's hair has grown back.
The verdict announced
In the end, Hillman believed the children's version of events. The moment attorneys finished their closing arguments she delivered her verdict.
She convicted Pineda-Garcia of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, unlawful use of a weapon — a mason jar — and harassment. The judge acquitted Pineda-Garcia on remaining counts.
Hillman convicted Macias of two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and strangulation. She acquitted Macias on remaining counts.
A deputy escorted mother and son out the courtroom on their way to jail.
The children's grandmothers, caseworkers and friends gathered in the hall outside the courtroom and cried.
"It means that two people in a position to cause physical injury to children can't anymore," said Foster. "I'm glad these kids were heard."
The children now stay with Dalene Pineda, the boy's paternal grandmother. "It meant so much because we've been trying for four years."
"Justice was served today," said Sheriff Jason Pollock, who handled this case as a detective. "It says a lot when a judge can give a verdict that quickly."
Faith Decides served as caseworker for the children and testified at the trial. "A weight held for quite a few years has been lifted."
Family expect to speak at the sentencing, scheduled for Jan. 3.
