A measure that would merge fire and emergency medical services in Jefferson County appeared to be passing Tuesday evening, according to early election returns.
More than 88% of voters were in favor of the measure, according to the early results. Just over 900 votes had been counted.
“I think our citizens are going to be better off with this altogether,” said Jeff Blake, chief of Jefferson County Fire & EMS.
Should the measure ultimately pass, proponents say little will change for regional emergency services. It wouldn’t increase taxes.
Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services already operates with Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 through an intergovernmental agreement reached in July 2022. The ballot measure is the final administrative step necessary to merging the two agencies by disbanding the ambulance district.
Proponents say that, since the agreement was reached, emergency services have improved in the rural county. They say the merger saved taxpayers money, improved response times and helped improve staffing.
“To me, it was a fairly easy question because we’ve been together for a year and I’m really pleased with the results,” Blake said. He added: “I think that we’ve had a year to prove to them that this works, and I think we’ve gained a lot of trust with the folks in Jefferson County.”
