The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a Life Saving Award from the Oregon State Marine Board during a conference Nov. 18.
The award recognized life-saving efforts on June 26, when Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies Marty Kaczmarek and Melody Zistel rescued two men who appeared to be drowning near the Crooked River boat launch at Lake Billy Chinook, according to a press release Tuesday from the marine board.
Kaczmarek saw the men struggling to stay afloat in the water and immediately jumped into the water to rescue them.
Kaczmarek and two bystanders swam to a floating dock where the two men were struggling. Kaczmarek, with the help of one of the bystanders, grabbed one man and brought him back to Zistel, who was standing in the water up to her neck. Zistel helped pull the man to shore.
The man was breathing but couldn’t talk and was out of breath. Three more bystanders swam out and pulled the other man from the water as Kaczmarek and Zistel were tending to the first man. Zistel coordinated the medical response and both men were taken to the hospital.
