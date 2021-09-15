The Jefferson County Commission declared a state of emergency due to a concern that workers in health, safety and emergency services will leave their jobs rather than get the COVID-19 vaccine. Among those supporting the commission was the county sheriff, who said the emergency might force him to release jail inmates.
The commission voted unanimously Wednesday morning at a special meeting to declare the emergency. It was in response to executive orders from Gov. Kate Brown that requires state employees, health care workers and teachers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
“I just think we need to get it on record to the governor that we can foresee an emergency,” Commissioner Kelly Simmelink said at the meeting. “That’s basically what this does.”
In the declaration, the commission asks the state to immediately withdraw its vaccine mandates to prevent a shortage of first responders, health care providers, educators and other public service members in the county.
“It really sets the stage for requesting state or federal assistance to help us with what we deem is an emergency here in the county,” Simmelink said.
Simmelink said he’s heard from other Oregon counties that are interested in declaring similar emergencies. So far, Union County has joined Jefferson County and issued a state of emergency Wednesday due to the vaccine mandates.
“It’s not something we take lightly and it’s definitely not something we will be running alone with,” Simmelink said. “Many counties are going to be doing the same process.”
The declaration comes at a time when the county of about 24,000 residents reached 3,058 cases of COVID-19 and experienced its 46th death related to the virus as of Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases last month were twice as high as in August 2020, according to Jefferson County Public Health.
The county health department hosted a vaccine clinic last week in Madras. A similar event Aug. 20 in Madras provided vaccines to 59 people.
At the meeting Wednesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn offered his support to the commission and said he agreed with the declaration.
Heckathorn said about 40% of his correction deputies working in the jail are vaccinated, so a vaccine mandate could force several to leave.
“It’s going to cause us a lot of problems,” Heckathorn said. “We don’t have enough staff to run the jail with the number of vaccinated staff we have. So it would cause a mass exodus out of the jail.”
Having fewer corrections deputies would create a public safety concern, Heckathorn added.
“We either have to let inmates out or try to find a different way to properly house our current county inmates,” he said. “It is going to cause a public safety crisis just for my office in that regard.”
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, whose district oversees parts of Jefferson County, also spoke in favor of the declaration at Wednesday’s meeting.
Findley said he worries about what would happen to 911 dispatch services and entire police departments if the employees are mandated to be vaccinated.
“I’ve been trying to determine the total impacts of all of Eastern Oregon and what this mandate will do and it’s significant,” Findley said. “It can’t be understated.”
