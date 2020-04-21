Two candidates are challenging incumbent Wayne Fording in the May election for his seat on the Jefferson County Commission.
Fording, who has served on the commission for 12 years, is facing local farmer and business owner Kenny Bicart and Kim Schmith, who owns Madras Acupuncture.
All three candidates are long-time Jefferson County residents and small-business owners. Each has different goals and visions to support businesses and residents, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenny Bicart
Bicart, the 73-year-old owner of Bicart’s Pipe & Supply and Flame-Out Fire Protection, has lived on the same farm since he was a child.
Throughout his life, Bicart has been involved with agricultural issues as the former president of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Oregon Farm Bureau board member.
He regularly lobbies at the Oregon Legislature on behalf of transportation and labor issues related to agriculture.
That experience working with state lawmakers will help him as a commissioner, Bicart said. He plans to advocate for Jefferson County at the state level.
“We still need to have some voice there,” he said. “I've been involved in the Legislature for a long time and still am.”
As a commissioner, Bicart wants to work closely with the Oregon Department of Transportation to address the increased traffic through the county.
“You have to have an appointment to get on the highway,” Bicart joked. “Maybe we could help with the traffic patterns that go through Central Oregon.”
Over the years, Bicart has seen businesses and residents come and go from Jefferson County. A priority for him as a commissioner is to find ways to assist businesses and keep them operating in the county.
“I’d like to see the business and manufacturing stay here and flourish and grow,” Bicart said.
Wayne Fording
Fording, the 59-year-old owner of Madras Paint & Glass, is seeking his fourth term on the commission since first being elected in 2008.
He is motivated to keep serving and complete several projects that are underway.
“I would have never thought 12 years ago, I would still want to do this,” Fording said. “But it seems like there's always something in the pipeline.”
Specifically, the County Commission is involved in an $8.2 million Health & Wellness Campus that will be built next to St. Charles Madras. The campus will house Jefferson County Public Health and Mosaic Medical Center services. It is in the design phase and is expected to open in 2021. It is being paid for through a mix of state, county and private funds.
“It’s definitely a well-needed project for Jefferson County,” Fording said.
Another county project is the construction of a new pavilion at the Jefferson County Fairground. The $384,000 project is scheduled to be completed in July.
Fording, like the other candidates, is focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting residents in the county.
Helping businesses and residents as they return to normal life is something Fording wants to be a part of as a commissioner.
“Hopefully we will start to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Fording said. “I really look forward to working with the community as we get through this.”
Kim Schmith
Schmith, 53, understands firsthand the challenges many are facing from the COVID-19 pandemic. Her business, Madras Acupuncture, is temporarily closed, after Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide stay-at-home order last month.
And Schmith hasn’t been able to do her volunteer work with Madras High School students, since the school year has been canceled due to the virus.
Schmith mentors students at the high school’s Future Center and helps the school’s Key Club, a student-led service group.
“The biggest thing for me is not being able to do my volunteer work,” Schmith said.
Schmith — a former board member at J Bar J Youth Services, a provider of youth and family services in Central Oregon — would like to get more young people involved in local government.
As a commissioner, Schmith would invite students to the public meetings and workshops.
Schmith also wants to find ways to support young people and encourage them to open their own businesses in the county.
She can relate since she grew up in Jefferson County, left for college and eventually returned to start her business.
“I want this to be a county where young people come back to and they are proud of it as I am,” she said. “And they have jobs and opportunity. That’s really important to me.”
