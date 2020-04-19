Jefferson County is asking residents to approve an increase to the transient room tax for more tourism promotion and upkeep of visitor destinations, such as the Camp Sherman campgrounds.
If approved on the May 19 election ballot, the tax would increase from 6% to 9% on any temporary lodging in the county, including motels, campgrounds or RV parks.
The county expects to raise an additional $150,000 per year from the increase. Last year, the tax brought in about $400,000.
Kelly Simmelink, Jefferson County commissioner, said the tax has not increased since it was implemented in 1982.
“It hasn’t been touched since 1982,” he said. “And costs have exponentially gone up, but yet revenues haven’t.”
The increase to 9% would match the same rate in Madras and put it closer in line with Crook County’s 8.5% tax, Bend’s 10.4% tax and Deschutes County’s 8% tax.
“Nine percent is right on average with where most counties and cities are today,” Simmelink said.
Oregon law requires that 70% of transient room tax revenue be spent on tourism promotion, and the other 30% is left up to the county or city to decide how to use.
Jefferson County Commission intends to use the 30% revenue on additional sheriff’s office patrols and snow removal at Camp Sherman, improvements to playground and park equipment and funding for community events.
Simmelink said more visitors are coming to Camp Sherman in the winter months, which makes it important to keep the snow plowed.
“People come over here to do Christmas and Thanksgiving,” he said.
The county has seen an increase in visitors year-round to the parks and campgrounds, Simmelink said. Additional funds are needed to keep up with the maintenance, he said.
“We are just trying to catch up where the growth is,” Simmelink said. “Our tourism is tenfold to where it was in 1982.”
