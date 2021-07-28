vx
Patrick Punch administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Butch Boswell during a vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center where about 3,000 people per day were being vaccinated in Redmond.

 DEAN GUERNSEY/Bulletin file

Jefferson County announced the results of its lottery to reward those who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county gave $10,000 vaccine lottery prizes to 11 residents, totaling $110,000. Three of the residents were students under 18 and will have the funds go into an Oregon College Savings Plan account for college or trade school.

The adult winners have been identified as the following:

  • Jonathan Gandy, Madras
  • Bergen Spring, Madras
  • James Manion, Madras
  • Steven Smith, Culver
  • Joseph Martinez, Warm Springs
  • April Lepin, Madras
  • Stephen Jasa, Madras
  • Raymond Havelock, Crooked River Ranch

The students were not identified, but the county shared the names of their parent or guardian as follows:

  • Liana Holyan, Warm Springs
  • Sylvia Rufener, Madras
  • Norma Ruiz, Metolius

The funds came from a $220,400 grant Jefferson County received from the state to provide vaccine incentives and planning. The remaining funds will go to the county health department.

In addition to the county’s lottery, the state’s Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign recently awarded $1 million to Chloe Zinda of McMinnville, a student at Oregon State University.

The state’s lottery will also include one $10,000 winner in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. The winners have not yet been named.

