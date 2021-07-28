Jefferson County announced the results of its lottery to reward those who received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county gave $10,000 vaccine lottery prizes to 11 residents, totaling $110,000. Three of the residents were students under 18 and will have the funds go into an Oregon College Savings Plan account for college or trade school.
The adult winners have been identified as the following:
Jonathan Gandy, Madras
Bergen Spring, Madras
James Manion, Madras
Steven Smith, Culver
Joseph Martinez, Warm Springs
April Lepin, Madras
Stephen Jasa, Madras
Raymond Havelock, Crooked River Ranch
The students were not identified, but the county shared the names of their parent or guardian as follows:
Liana Holyan, Warm Springs
Sylvia Rufener, Madras
Norma Ruiz, Metolius
The funds came from a $220,400 grant Jefferson County received from the state to provide vaccine incentives and planning. The remaining funds will go to the county health department.
In addition to the county’s lottery, the state’s Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign recently awarded $1 million to Chloe Zinda of McMinnville, a student at Oregon State University.
The state’s lottery will also include one $10,000 winner in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. The winners have not yet been named.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.