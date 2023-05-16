Erin Gerhardt of Bend, drops off her ballot Monday at a drop box outside the Deschutes County government building located at 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend. Ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A ballot drop box sits outside the Deschutes County government building located at 1300 NW Wall St. Ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
All final ballots in the May 16 special district election must be returned either in the mail or at a designated drop box Tuesday.
All ballot return envelopes must be signed in order to be valid.
Drop-off ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
By mail, ballots must be received or mailed with a valid postmark by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For any questions regarding the election, voters should contact the county clerk in the county they are registered to vote.
The Deschutes County Clerk’s office at 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend can be reached at 541-388-6547 or by emailing elections@deschutescounty.gov.
The Crook County Clerk’s office at 300 NE Third St. in Prineville can be reached by calling 541-447-6553, or by emailing clerks@co.crook.or.us.
The Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 66 SE D St. in Madras can be reached by calling 541-475-4451.
In Deschutes County, ballots can be dropped off at drop boxes located at:
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
