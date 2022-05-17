The deadline for voting in the Tuesday primary election is 8 p.m. Ballots can be dropped off at county clerks' offices or at drop boxes throughout Central Oregon.
New this year in Oregon: Ballots can be mailed as late as Tuesday as long as the postmark reflects Tuesday's date or earlier. If you are dropping your ballot in the mail, make sure to pay attention to the last pickup time marked on the outgoing mailbox to ensure your ballot isn't late. Mailed ballots with Tuesday or earlier postmarks will be counted as long as they are received by May 24.
Voter turnout was 18.1% as of Monday statewide. Central Oregon voters were outpacing statewide turnout, with returns of 22.5% in Deschutes County, 22.4% in Crook County and 26.9% in Jefferson County.
