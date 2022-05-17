vote
Buy Now

Deputy clerks with Deschutes County, Maurine Fakkema, left and Stephanie Milner, collect ballots outside the Deschutes County Clerk's Office in Bend on Monday, May 16, 2022. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Have you voted yet?

The deadline for voting in the Tuesday primary election is 8 p.m. Ballots can be dropped off at county clerks' offices or at drop boxes throughout Central Oregon.

New this year in Oregon: Ballots can be mailed as late as Tuesday as long as the postmark reflects Tuesday's date or earlier. If you are dropping your ballot in the mail, make sure to pay attention to the last pickup time marked on the outgoing mailbox to ensure your ballot isn't late. Mailed ballots with Tuesday or earlier postmarks will be counted as long as they are received by May 24.

Voter turnout was 18.1% as of Monday statewide. Central Oregon voters were outpacing statewide turnout, with returns of 22.5% in Deschutes County, 22.4% in Crook County and 26.9% in Jefferson County.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.