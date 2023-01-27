Prepare homes, pets for dangerously cold weather (copy)

Bundled up in their winter jackets, Bob Thomas, of Bend, and his dog Lucy cross the footbridge near Riverbend Park in 2017. Temperatures in Central Oregon are expected to plunge this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. 

 RYAN BRENNECKE/The Bulletin file photo

Temperatures in Central Oregon are expected to plunge dangerously low this weekend as an arctic front from Canada moves southward through the region, but the National Weather Service office in Pendleton isn’t expecting significant snowfall in the area. 

Joe Solomon, a meteorologist with the weather service, said Central Oregon can expect an arctic front to move into the area starting Saturday evening, bringing below normal temperatures through Monday, and an inch or two of snow. Solomon said the frigid weather could be dangerous to those who are stuck outside. 

jsiess@bendbulletin.com

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

