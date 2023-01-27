Bundled up in their winter jackets, Bob Thomas, of Bend, and his dog Lucy cross the footbridge near Riverbend Park in 2017. Temperatures in Central Oregon are expected to plunge this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in Central Oregon are expected to plunge dangerously low this weekend as an arctic front from Canada moves southward through the region, but the National Weather Service office in Pendleton isn’t expecting significant snowfall in the area.
Joe Solomon, a meteorologist with the weather service, said Central Oregon can expect an arctic front to move into the area starting Saturday evening, bringing below normal temperatures through Monday, and an inch or two of snow. Solomon said the frigid weather could be dangerous to those who are stuck outside.
“I think the main impact or concern is going to be turning much colder. We are talking low temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below normal, especially that Monday morning time period,” Solomon said. “Very cold, extremely cold, dangerously cold if you are stranded outside. That would be the main concern with this weather system.”
By Sunday morning temperatures are expected to drop to between 5 to 10 degrees. Highs on Sunday and Monday could hit the mid to upper 20s, but lows will be frigid, Solomon said.
“I think Monday morning will be your coldest. We are looking at temperatures probably down around 0 if not maybe subzero,” Solomon said.
He said the arctic front should bring some rain that shifts to snow late Saturday into Sunday, but it won’t be much. Bend, Redmond and Madras could see an inch or two of snow, Solomon said.
“It is not a really snowy system, so it won’t be a lot of snow, but the mountains could see maybe 2 to 4 inches, 2 to 5 inches," he said.
Solomon said the weather service has not issued any kind of snow advisory for Central Oregon because at this point there is not enough snowfall predicted to warrant it.
While Central Oregon will be spared by the snow, the temperatures could be dangerous to the unhoused community.
Dave Notari, director of development at Shepherd's House Ministries, said the nonprofit's Bend and Redmond shelters are both expected to be at capacity by the time the arctic air moves in Saturday night, but the organization has the ability to expand its shelter capacity to 150 people in Bend. The Lighthouse Navigation Center shelter on Second Street in Bend will offer a warming shelter in its day use room where people can escape the cold and grab supplies.
In Redmond, the shelter in Mountain View Fellowship Church has a capacity of 30 people, Notari said.
“It is a pretty standard approach that we have when we know the cold weather is coming. We know the numbers are going to increase. We know people on the streets get really nervous so we want to make sure we can offer a caring hand up so that we can make sure people are safe and get what they need," Notari said.
Notari said the shelter could always use more donations of hand warmers, blankets, gloves, hats, and socks, which can be dropped off at the nonprofit's location at 1854 NE Division St. in Bend between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day except Sunday. The shelter also accepts monetary donations it can use to buy more supplies as needed, Notari said.
Tony Mitchell, executive director at Jefferson County Faith Based Network, said the shelter in Madras is running at between 55% and 70% capacity. He said the shelter has 15 beds available with the option of setting up one more. When temperatures drop low enough, the organization may choose to expend to 24/7 operations, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the warming shelter is open before 10 p.m. to anyone looking to warm up and get a meal, some clothes or a cup of coffee.
“We are there to serve and we are there for example if you want to come in and you want to get a meal and you want to get out of the cold for a second but you don’t really need a bed," Mitchell said.
Mitchell added the shelter can also provide socks, coats, mittens, gloves, and hats as needed.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
