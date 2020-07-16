Engaging with her father at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care was hard enough for Sheri Foster before he tested positive for COVID-19.
When the pandemic prompted a ban on family visits in March, Foster, 61, found ways to connect with her 86-year-old father, Jim Foster, through the window of his room. It wasn’t ideal, but at least they could talk and Foster's father could play his harmonica to her through a small crack in the window.
That window closed. Jim Foster is one of 31 people at the Bend memory care facility who tested positive for COVID-19. Foster's father already struggles to understand the world around him because of his dementia. Now his daughter has to help him cope with further isolation and the reality that he can no longer see her at the window.
“This situation is heartbreaking,” Sheri Foster said.
Mt. Bachelor Memory Care is the site of the biggest outbreak at a long term care facility in Central Oregon so far. As of Thursday, the number of positive cases at the facility had risen from 21 to 31, according to Morgan Emerson, a Deschutes County Health Services spokesperson. Emerson was unsure whether all of the test results from the facility had come back.
This news comes as Deschutes County set a new record Thursday for new COVID-19 cases — 28. The facility accounted for 21 of those 28 cases reported, Emerson said in an email, and of those 21 cases, 18 were residents at the facility.
This brings the total number of cases in Deschutes County to 316.
Foster, an artist, was camping when she first heard about the outbreak at the care center in a text message from one of her customers.
“I think your dad is in Mt. Bachelor Memory Care, and they’ve had COVID cases,” Foster said the text message read, “and I’m wondering how he is.”
Because she was out of range for phone calls and the internet, Foster texted her sister, asking her sister to check the news about an outbreak at the facility. Initially she had hope after she heard the cases were mostly in a wing where her father was not a resident.
Then, she got a call from a nurse.
“And she didn’t sound happy, so I started worrying,” Foster said. “Of course my heart sank.”
Foster’s father happens to be asymptomatic, so she is most concerned about the impact of isolating someone with dementia for more than two weeks.
Because of his condition, he does not understand that there is a pandemic, leaving him confused as to why he cannot go about his normal routine and why he is being locked in his room, Foster said.
The few people who do see him are dressed up in large amounts of personal protective equipment, she said.
“It’s one thing for me to go into isolation. I understand why I’m doing it,” Foster said. “That makes it less tormenting to be isolated. It’s a whole other thing when they don’t have any idea what is going on.”
Over the next two weeks, Foster hopes to get creative in her approach to communicating with her father. She tried FaceTime already, though he did not seem responsive, she said. She’ll give that method another go.
She also likes to stay connected with her father by bringing him books and photo albums, as well as her daily ritual of bringing a doughnut and the newspaper for staff members to give him. But at this point, with so many cases inside the facility, she is unsure what will be allowed.
She is concerned her father's dementia will get worse throughout quarantine.
"I think it's going to be a disaster, to tell you the truth," she said.
Foster said her heart goes out to all of the families who are going through what she is going through, and her gratitude goes to all of the caregivers who continue to come to work despite the outbreak.
For the next two weeks, her plan is to remind him each day how much she loves him.
“I have to realize whether I get a response from him, I have to continue to say these things and hope he’s understanding at least a little why I’m not there and why he can’t leave his room,” she said.
