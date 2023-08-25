Bill Keale (copy)

Bill Keale will perform at a fundraiser for those affected by the Maui wildfires on Sunday.

 Submitted photo

Hula dancers, island-style brunch, crafts and live music are just a few of the attractions expected at General Duffy’s Waterhole’s free boat-show benefit for Maui from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Presented in collaboration with Madras Marine, all proceeds will be donated to Hawaiian Council’s Kāko’o Maui Fund.

