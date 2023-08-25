Hula dancers, island-style brunch, crafts and live music are just a few of the attractions expected at General Duffy’s Waterhole’s free boat-show benefit for Maui from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Presented in collaboration with Madras Marine, all proceeds will be donated to Hawaiian Council’s Kāko’o Maui Fund.
General Duffy’s asks anyone who can to bring the following items: diapers, baby formula, clothing, shoes, flip flops, bathing suits, shorts, tank tops, underwear, hygiene items, craft supplies for kids, sunscreen, aloe vera, school supplies, flashlights and camping supplies.
They will ship donated items directly to first responders in Maui. Jennifer Davis, one of the event organizers and owner of marketing agency Breaking Free Media, lived in Maui for 15 years. She encourages people to attend with their families to support the event, even if they cannot donate.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., folks can enjoy an island-style brunch of loco mo, Kalua pork rice bowl or Hawaiian burgers. For the second half of brunch, from noon to 2 p.m., Hawaiian singer-songwriter Bill Keale will be singing.
From 3-5 p.m., local guitarist Kurt Silva will continue performing Hawaiian music, followed by the Redmond-based Hokulea Ohana hula dancers from 6-7 p.m.
Throughout the day, visitors can learn to make leis, participate in a silent auction, purchase jewelry or Maui Strong merchandise. Folks who cannot attend the event are encouraged to donate at www.hawaiiancouncil.org.
“We are here, but we are going through a major crisis right now,” said Mike Alayon. He is from the island of Oahu and has family living in Maui. “The west side of Maui is gone. Every little bit helps.”
The Kāko’o Maui Fund, which all proceeds are going to, is providing resources that can be deployed quickly and efficiently to Hawaiian communities impacted by the Maui wildfires. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Alakaina Foundation Family and Kako’o Haleakala will match up to $300,000 in donations for Kako’o Maui.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.